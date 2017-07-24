Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Busenitz has succeeded in both the majors and the minors this season, so he'll return to the big leagues to replace Craig Breslow on the active roster after the latter was designated for assignment. Busenitz doesn't seem to be in line for any high-leverage innings, although he does have a nice 39:10 K:BB in 35.1 innings with the Red Wings, which could add some value if he can translate that to the big leagues.