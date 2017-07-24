Twins' Alan Busenitz: Returns to Minneapolis
Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Busenitz has succeeded in both the majors and the minors this season, so he'll return to the big leagues to replace Craig Breslow on the active roster after the latter was designated for assignment. Busenitz doesn't seem to be in line for any high-leverage innings, although he does have a nice 39:10 K:BB in 35.1 innings with the Red Wings, which could add some value if he can translate that to the big leagues.
More News
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...