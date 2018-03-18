Busenitz gave up three runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning Saturday to raise his spring ERA to 8.22.

Busenitz has given up seven runs in 7.2 innings this spring but does have 10 strikeouts and just two walks. He made a strong impression when called up last season with a 2.05 ERA and 7.8 K/9 in the final two months, so he's likely to win a bullpen spot even with his uneven spring.