Busenitz allowed one hit, while striking out one in a scoreless inning Sunday against the Tigers.

Busenitz has been phenomenal in 30 innings with the Twins this year, earning himself a 1.50 ERA. Unsurprisingly, Busenitz has enjoyed great success against right-handed hitters, allowing a batting average of .177. The young right-hander has been used mostly in low-leverage situations, however he could be in line to see some key innings during the final games of the season, as he continues to establish himself in the Minnesota bullpen.

