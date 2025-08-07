Roden went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Tigers.

Roden singled and scored in the first inning before launching his first home run with the Twins in the sixth. In six games since being acquired at the trade deadline, the 25-year-old has gone just 3-for-18 with an 0:8 BB:K. For the year, he's slashing .198/.273/.319 with two home runs, nine RBI and 15 runs scored across 132 plate appearances between Minnesota and Toronto.