Twins' Alan Roden: In midst of rehab assignment

Roden (shoulder) has gone 4-for-9 with two doubles, four walks, one stolen base, one run and one RBI in three games between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Fort Myers since beginning his rehab assignment last Saturday.

Roden remains on Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list, but he looks to be closing in on a return to the Twins' top affiliate around the middle of June now that he's began taking part in game action in the lower levels of the minors. The 26-year-old outfielder produced an .889 OPS in 19 games with St. Paul before landing on the shelf April 24 due to a right shoulder labrum tear.