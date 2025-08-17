Roden was moved to the 60-day injured list from the 10-day injured list.

Roden was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a sprained thumb. He'll need time for his thumb injury to heel and it will end his season. He struggled in his stint with the Twins after coming over in a trade from the Blue Jays by hitting just .158 with a .463 OPS in 12 games, but could still figure in the mix for a starting job or platoon role in the outfield next season.