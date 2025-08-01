Roden was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Roden was initially assigned to St. Paul after being acquired from the Blue Jays on Thursday, but a day later was added to the big-league roster. With the Twins trading away several lineup regulars, Roden could get an extended trial in the outfield over the final two months of the season. The 25-year-old has a .331/.423/.496 slash line with three homers and four stolen bases in 32 games at the Triple-A level this season, but struggled in his first taste of the majors this year with a .589 OPS in 113 plate appearances.