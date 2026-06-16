Twins' Alan Roden: Returns for Triple-A IL

Triple-A St. Paul reinstated Roden (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Monday.

Roden is expected to play in Tuesday's series opener versus Omaha in what will be his first appearance for St. Paul since April 22. After being shut down due to a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, Roden was cleared to rejoin St. Paul after completing a rehab assignment over the past two weeks, during which he went 5-for-12 with a home run, two doubles and seven walks in five games between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Fort Myers.