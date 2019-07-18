De Aza signed a minor-league deal with the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

De Aza had an .807 OPS in 32 games at Triple-A last season after failing to make the Opening Day roster with the Nationals. The 35-year-old has not played affiliated baseball this season and has a .260/.325/.396 slash line over a 10-year major-league career.

More News
Our Latest Stories