De Aza was placed on Triple-A Rochester's 7-day injured list Sunday with a right hand contusion, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The Twins plucked De Aza from the independent-ball ranks in mid-July and assigned him to Rochester, where he slashed .333/.410/.588 across 102 at-bats before being shut down with the injury. Though a bruised hand doesn't sound like an especially severe injury, it may end any chance the 35-year-old had of receiving a September callup.