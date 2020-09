Avila is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Avila started in two of the Twins' four games since he returned from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but he may have to settle for more of a part-time role in the final week of the season. Minnesota brought back another catcher (Mitch Garver) from the IL on Friday, and he'll be behind the dish for Sunday's series finale. Ryan Jeffers is also still around as a third backstop.