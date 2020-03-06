Twins' Alex Avila: May not have limited role
While Mitch Garver is expected to get the majority of at-bats at catcher this season, Avila will still get steady playing time as the Twins try to keep their catchers fresh, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Avila is 0-for-10 with four walks at the plate this spring.
Avila may get more playing time than a normal backup catcher as a result. Though it's possible Willians Astudillo could win a final bench role and give the Twins three catchers, which would limit Avila's playing time. Either way, Avila isn't expected to get the playing time the left-handed part of a platoon at catcher would normally warrant.
