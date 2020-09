Avila was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Avila saw an uptick in playing time recently with Mitch Garver (side) on the injured list, but he'll now be sidelined with an injury of his own. Willians Astudillo was recalled in a corresponding move and should serve as the backup catcher behind Ryan Jeffers while Avila recovers.