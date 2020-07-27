site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-alex-avila-productive-in-first-start | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Alex Avila: Productive in first start
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Avila started at catcher and went 1-for-4 with a HBP in Sunday's win over the White Sox.
Avila should get plenty of starts against right-handed pitchers as the Twins have said they still want to give Mitch Garver regular rest even with the shorter 60-game season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.