Avila went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and two runs Sunday in the Twins' 4-2 win over the Royals.

After adding two more free passes to his ledger, Avila has now walked in 24.2 percent of his plate appearances this season to bring his on-base percentage up to .457. Avila's early success at the plate has allowed him to cut into the playing time of top backstop Mitch Garver, who has gotten off to a slow start. Garver will be back in the lineup for Monday's series finale while Avila heads back to the bench.