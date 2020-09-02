site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Alex Avila: Removed from lineup
Avila was removed from Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox for an undisclosed reason.
It's unclear whether an injury is limiting Avila's availability Wednesday, but he'll take a seat for the series finale against the White Sox. Ryan Jeffers will take his place behind the dish.
