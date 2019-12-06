Twins' Alex Avila: Signs with Twins
Avila has agreed to a one-year, $4.25 million contract with Minnesota, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Avila should replace Jason Castro as the left-handed part of a platoon at catcher along with Mitch Garver. It's possible Garver gets more playing time this season after his 31-home run breakout season, but the Twins were careful to rest their catchers. Avila adds strong pitch framing skills to Minnesota's catcher corps. Avila's signing signals that Willians Astudillo will not win the outright backup job, but could still be part of the mix.
