Avila (undisclosed) will sit for the afternoon portion of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Avila was removed from the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox for undisclosed reasons and remains out for at least one more game. It's possible he returns to the lineup for the nightcap, though the Twins did call up Willians Astudillo as the extra man for he doubleheader, which could indicate that Avila isn't yet ready to play. Ryan Jeffers starts behind the plate in the first game of the day.