Avila is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Avila looked poised to take on a larger role after top backstop Mitch Garver (side) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, but the veteran will instead sit for the third time in four days while the newly recalled Ryan Jeffers draws another start behind the dish. Two of Jeffers' starts have come against southpaws, so Avila could still end up seeing the larger portion of work against right-handed starting pitchers while Garver is on the shelf.