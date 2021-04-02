Colome was credited with a blown save during Thursday's extra-inning loss against the Brewers. He allowed three runs (none earned) on two hits during the only inning he tossed.

Colome was handed the task of closing out the first game of the season but failed miserably, as he allowed an RBI single to Christian Yelich and a two-run double to Travis Shaw -- the latter with two outs. This wasn't the start of the season Colome wanted, especially since he'll be competing for the closer role with Taylor Rogers, who tossed a scoreless inning Thursday.