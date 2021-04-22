Colome (1-2) took the loss and blew his third save of the season Wednesday, giving up four runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings as the Twins fell 13-12 to the A's in 10 innings. He struck out one.

Minnesota's defense completely fell apart after Byron Buxton had given the team a two-run lead in the top of the 10th, as errors by Travis Blankenhorn at second base and Luis Arraez at third handed the win to Oakland. Even with the unearned runs cushioning the blow to his ratios, Colome sports a 5.63 ERA through eight innings, and while his 8:2 K:BB is solid, manager Rocco Baldelli may have to start looking to other options in save situations.