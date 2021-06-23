Colome gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Reds to raise his ERA to 5.40.

Colome began the season as Minnesota's closer, but was moved to low-leverage roles after he struggled with a 8.31 ERA and three blown saves in April. He has improved since with a 4.00 ERA and 8.0 K/9 since May 1, but walks remain an issue as he has a 4.0 BB/9 over that span. He'll likely remain in middle relief and lower leverage roles unless he improves significantly for a long stretch. Since he's on a one-year deal, it's also likely he's traded or released at some point in the next month or so with the Twins far out of playoff contention.