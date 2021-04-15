Colome (1-1) picked up the win Thursday after tossing a scoreless ninth frame against the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Colome came into a tied ninth inning and held things in check to position Minnesota for the win. The 32-year-old let Christian Arroyo break through with a double but otherwise stood his ground. It was a reassuring bounce-back outing for Colome after he imploded for three runs on four hits in his last appearance. Colome has tallied two saves so far this season.