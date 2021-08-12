Colome walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox.

Since retaking the closer role at the start of August, Colome has pitched 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and two walks in his last six appearances. He has just two strikeouts in that span, but he's also converted five of his seven saves this month. The right-hander has a 4.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB through 43.2 innings overall, but he should remain firmly in the ninth-inning conversation with no guarantee Taylor Rogers (finger) will return this season.