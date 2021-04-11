Colome (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save Sunday versus the Mariners.

Colome was in trouble from the get-go, allowing singles to Mitch Haniger and Ty France. Kyle Seager then swatted a go-ahead, three-run home run, which was enough to stick Colome with the loss. The right-hander is now 2-for-4 in save chances, with a 6.75 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 5.1 innings. Taylor Rogers didn't appear in Sunday's game, but he remains in the mix for ninth-inning action should Colome's struggles continue.