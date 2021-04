Colome is being moved to a lower-leverage role for the time being, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said he spoke to Colome earlier Tuesday to let him know. Taylor Rogers will likely get the majority of the save chances for now, while Hansel Robles might be the next man up. Colome is 2-for-5 in save chances and has given up 10 hits and six earned runs over his last four innings (five appearances).