Colome notched his first save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Brewers.

Colome tossed nine of his 12 pitches for strikes and made quick work of the final three outs, forcing Kolten Wong and Luis Urias to ground out and finishing the game with a popout from Christian Yelich. Colome is now 1-of-2 on save opportunities to start the season but seems to have gotten back on track after his subpar debut on Opening Day. In any case, his role as the Twins closer is completely safe for now.