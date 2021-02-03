Colome agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.25 million guaranteed with the Twins on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 32-year-old will remain in the American League Central after recording 42 saves over the past two seasons for the White Sox. Colome has a 2.62 ERA while converting 138 of 156 save chances in the last five years, and he should receive save opportunities in Minnesota. However, Taylor Rogers has a 2.93 ERA and 39 saves in the past two seasons, so manager Rocco Baldelli could opt for a committee approach and keep both pitchers in the mix for the ninth inning, especially given the manager's tendency to avoid traditional closing strategy.