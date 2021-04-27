Colome served up a walkoff two-run home run to Jordan Luplow, the lone batter he faced Monday in Minnesota's 5-3 loss to Cleveland in 10 innings.

Entering a 3-3 game with no outs and a runner on second, Colome threw only three pitches before Luplow took him deep to end the game. It was yet another meltdown in a high-leverage spot for Colome, who already has three losses and three blown saves on his ledger. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli suggested after the game that he still has trust in Colome in big spots, but the 32-year-old has unquestionably lost some security in the closer's role since that start of the season. Taylor Rogers has already picked up a save and has yet to let in a run over 9.1 innings, making him the top candidate to get a look as the closer if the Twins ultimately choose to yank Colome from the job down the road.