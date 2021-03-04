Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says both Colome and Taylor Rogers are line to finish "a lot of games" this season and he is unlikely to give any pitcher the title of closer, MLB.com reports. Colome struggled in his spring debut for the Twins on Thursday, giving up four runs and a home run in one inning.

We wouldn't be worried about Thursday's performance as Colome is a veteran just getting in work early in the spring. The bigger issue for fantasy managers is trying to discern the bullpen pattern and Baldelli didn't give any hints. It would seem likely Colome will be the primary option in the ninth inning, especially with Taylor Rogers likely to face key lefties before the final outs, but Baldelli has mostly managed his bullpen in his career without regard for the save statistic.