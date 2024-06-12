site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Absent from lineup versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kirilloff is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Kirilloff will begin the contest on the bench as the Rockies send southpaw Austin Gomber to the hill. The Twins will use Carlos Santana at first base.
