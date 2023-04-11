Kirilloff (wrist) will begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
After undergoing surgery on his wrist in August, Kirilloff's recovery takes another step forward as he is set to start taking minor-league at-bats. The Twins haven't yet announced a target date for Kirilloff to make his return to the majors, but assuming all goes well in the minors, he has a chance to make his season debut before May.
