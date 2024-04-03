Kirilloff went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Milwaukee.

The 26-year-old has hit safely in all five games to begin the season, but Wednesday was his first multi-hit performance. Kirilloff is 8-for-18 (.444) to kick off the campaign with three of those hits (two doubles and a triple) going for extra bases. He slashed a solid .270/.348/.445 over 88 games in 2023 with 11 homers and 41 RBI, and if he can stay healthy Kirilloff might finally begin to deliver on the talent that made him a first-round pick back in 2016.