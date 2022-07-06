Kirilloff went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, solo home run and an additional run in an 8-2 win against the White Sox.

Kirilloff powered Tuesday's win with a single and run in the fourth, solo shot in the fifth and two-run homer in the seventh. The 24-year-old has been heating up of late with four multi-hit outings in his last nine and is 12-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs in the span.