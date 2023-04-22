Kirilloff (wrist) may be optioned to Triple-A after his 20-day rehab assignment ends next week, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Kirilloff is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with a home run in seven games at Triple-A St. Paul.

While Kirilloff is seen back to full health, the Twins may want to give him extended time in the minors to get him back to top form. His exact timetable isn't clear and it's still possible he could be activated from the injured list next week, but it sounds like his return to the majors will come later rather than sooner.