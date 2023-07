Kirilloff went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Friday's victory over the White Sox.

Kirilloff belted a two-run homer in the first inning followed by a two-run double in the seventh. He's hit four home runs with 13 RBI over his last six games, giving him eight long balls through 63 games. Kirilloff boosted his slash line to an impressive .284/.372/.468 with 20 extra-base knocks and 31 RBI.