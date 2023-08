Kirilloff was recently given a cortisone shot in his ailing right shoulder, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

He will rest for a few days in order to let the shot take effect before then ramping back up his baseball activities. Kirilloff is a week removed from landing on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder issue which had been bothering him for about a week. He is eligible for activation Wednesday but clearly is going to need more time than that.