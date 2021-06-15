Kirilloff went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
Kirilloff took Marco Gonzales deep to center field to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning. It was the 23-year-old's first long ball since May 2 and his first RBI in 10 days. He hasn't been particularly impressive, as he's slashing .254/.292/.443 with 5 home runs, 19 RBI and 15 runs scored through his first two months at the major league level. Things should naturally become easier for him as he continues to get more reps and gets more comfortable.