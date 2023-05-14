Kirilloff went 3-for-3 with a double, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Saturday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.

The 25-year-old got the rout started with a solo shot off Hayden Wesneski in the first inning before tagging the right-hander again in the third. The long balls were the first of the season for Kirilloff, and in seven games since making his 2023 debut he's batting .438 (7-for-16), making the Twins look very smart for being cautious with his return from wrist surgery.