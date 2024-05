Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

With Thursday's contest being a day game after a night game, manager Rocco Baldelli will give rest to several key regulars. Along with Kirilloff, Edouard Julien, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach will rest as the Twins open up room in the lineup for reserves Carlos Santana, Kyle Farmer, Manuel Margot and Christian Vazquez.