Kirilloff was reassigned to minor-league spring training Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kirilloff hasn't played above High-A in his young career, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He slashed .362/.393/.550 with seven home runs and 45 RBI over 65 games at High-A Fort Myers a season ago and could begin the 2019 campaign at Double-A Pensacola given his early success in the minors.

