The Twins placed Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.

According to Audra Martin of Bally Sports North, Kirilloff had been bothered by the shoulder for the past week and even sat out Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners because of the issue. After a team off day Thursday, Kirilloff returned to the lineup for the first two games of the Twins' series in Kansas City, but he didn't come out of Saturday's 10-7 loss feeling well and will now be deactivated as a result, per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that Kirilloff will avoid a long-term absence, but with a little over two months left in the regular season, fantasy managers in redraft leagues may be best off cutting ties with the 25-year-old in favor of a healthier option on the waiver wire. While Kirilloff is on the shelf, the Twins will likely turn to Donovan Solano and Joey Gallo to pick up most of the starts at first base.