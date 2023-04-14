Kirilloff (wrist) homered and drew a walk Thursday in a rehab game with Low-A Fort Myers.
Kirilloff was starting in right field in his second rehab contest after playing first base in his first rehab game Tuesday. He'll surely move up to a higher affiliate at some point and also needs to show he can play back-to-back games before being activated. The Twins haven't announced a timetable for Kirilloff's return, but he should be able to make it back before the end of the month if all goes well.
