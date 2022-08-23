The Twins transferred Kirilloff (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff has already been ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery earlier this month to shorten the ulnar bone in his right wrist and clean up scar tissue, so his move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Aaron Sanchez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in Houston.