Kirilloff is scheduled to undergo season-ending ulnar shortening surgery on his right wrist next Tuesday in Los Angeles, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kirilloff has now missed time on account of issues with his right wrist in three of the past four seasons, so the Twins are hoping that the surgery will address the matter once and for all. It's the second major procedure of Kirilloff's career, as the 24-year-old previously missed the entire 2017 minor-league campaign after requiring Tommy John surgery. Though the Twins expect Kirilloff to get a clean bill of health heading into spring training, he could need some time to regain strength in the wrist and tap into more power. Perhaps due in no small part due to the lingering wrist problems, Kirilloff has already struggled to hit for the sort of power in the majors that many projected during his prospect days, as he owns a .398 slugging percentage over 387 career big-league plate appearances.