No labrum tear was discovered during Kirilloff's recent shoulder surgery, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff, accordingly, required a less invasive procedure than initially anticipated and seems to have a good shot of being fully recovered by the beginning of spring training next February. The 25-year-old battled right (non-throwing) shoulder issues in the second half of the 2023 regular season and was removed from the Twins' postseason roster before Game 4 of the ALDS because of renewed discomfort. When healthy, he put up a .793 OPS with 11 home runs across 319 plate appearances for the American League Central champions.