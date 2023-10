Kirilloff is not in the lineup Wednesday for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Astros.

Willi Castro, Michael Taylor and Max Kepler will start across the outfield for the Twins as they take on right-hander Jose Urquidy at Target Field. Kirilloff has gone 1-for-13 with a single, two walks and four strikeouts so far in the 2023 postseason.