Kirilloff was removed from the Twins' ALDS roster Wednesday because of a right shoulder injury, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kirilloff missed all of August with a right shoulder strain and the injury seems to have resurfaced in some capacity here in the 2023 postseason. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli declined to get into specifics but noted that the 25-year-old first baseman and corner outfielder was having trouble taking full swings. Byron Buxton (knee) has been activated in a corresponding move ahead of ALDS Game 4 against the Astros on Wednesday night at Target Field.