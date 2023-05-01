Kirilloff (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Kirilloff has spent the start of the year recovering from a procedure he underwent on his wrist last August, and he completed a 20-day rehab assignment Sunday. He played 11 games between Single-A Fort Myers and Triple-A St. Paul during his rehab stint and slashed .316/.447/.658 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases, and he'll be able to continue getting up to speed with the minor-league club before rejoining the Twins at some point.