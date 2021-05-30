Kirilloff went 3-for-4 with three singles and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Kansas City.

Despite a productive day at the plate, Kirilloff didn't get involved in any run-scoring plays. He produced three of Minnesota's five hits in the game, although the team also drew seven walks. The outfielder is slashing .256/.289/.474 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored and no stolen bases in 83 plate appearances this year. He's mainly hitting between third and fifth in the order, which should put him in a good position to get involved on offense.